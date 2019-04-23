Rodney Myers, 60, of Montpelier, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at his residence.

He was born March 6, 1959, in Pennville.

Survivors include his mother, Rosella Myers Bauman of Pennville; a daughter, Tori (Cory) Hedden of Hartford City; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Glen Bauman, and a daughter, Summer Schmidt.

Calling hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier. A servicew will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Online condolences at: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com