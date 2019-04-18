Paul E. Graves

Paul E. Graves, 82, of Poneto, passed away at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne.

He was born Jan. 24, 1937, in Ewing, Ky. He married Naomi “Christine” Gray March 16, 1957 in Flemingsburg, Ky.

Paul attended Ewing School in Kentucky. He attended Union Chapel Church of the Nazarene. He retired from Franklin Electric after 38 years of service. Paul served his country in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed spending time with his family as well as with his church family, deer hunting, woodworking, growing a garden, and IU basketball.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Naomi “Christine” Gray Graves of Poneto; a daughter, Brenda Darlene Wiles of Oshkosh, Wis.; a son, Mark Edward (April) Graves of Cincinnati, Ohio; two granddaughters, Amy Lynn (Ian) Rust of Greentown, Ind., and Stephanie Ann (Joey) Villanueva of Bluffton; two grandsons, William (Lindsey) Rogers and Kris Rogers, both of of Hartford City, Ind.; a close friend, Dennis (Rita) Roush; and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Mason Graves; his mother, Onie Lee Graves; a daughter, Paula Joyce Rogers; a great-granddaughter, Makenna G. Rogers; a sister, Ramona Dunaway; three brothers, Carl Thomas Graves, George Mason Graves II, and Joseph Glen Graves; and two sons-in-law, William Rogers and Kevin Wiles.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, April 19, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. A service to celebrate his life will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Wilbur Taylor officiating. Interment will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, in the Hillsboro Cemetery at Hillsboro, Ky.

Preferred memorials are to the Union Chapel Church of the Nazarene, 10527W-900N, Montpelier, IN 47359 or to the American Cancer Society, 5635 W. 96th St., Indianapolis, IN 46278.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com