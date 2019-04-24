Onalee L. Bradley

Onalee Laurel Bradley, 92, of Bluffton and formerly of Chester Township, Wells County, passed away at 4:05 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Persimmon Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Portland.

She was born Monday, Dec. 27, 1926, in Mercer County, Ohio, to Thomas and Cora Anderson. She married Cleo C. Bradley Sunday, Nov. 4, 1945 in Montpelier, while Cleo was serving in the Navy during WWII. She graduated from Montpelier High School in 1945. Onalee worked in a factory with the principal after school, making gas lanterns for the war effort. She worked at her mother’s nursing home, “South View,” which was south of Bluffton, CTS in Berne for five years, and enjoyed being a farmer’s wife and homemaker. She loved Christmas, Thanksgiving, the July 4th parties at her brother Fuzzy’s (she attended 55 years straight), and the five family reunions every summer.

She was a member of the Sonlight Wesleyan Church in Bluffton, where she and her husband were part of the original 30 founding members. She was the mission’s secretary for 15 years, and started/headed up the prayer chain for many years. She had made four trips to Mexico to do missions outside of Monterrey and in the mountains. She and Pastor Dave Terhune started the migrant ministry in Wells County and had ministered in three separate camps. Onalee loved her family and they will miss her greatly.

Loving survivors include sons, Tom (Jane) Bradley, Michael (Joyce) Bradley, David (Julie) Bradley, and Joseph Bradley; daughter, Cora Lee “Susan” (Tom) Pritchard; sister, Frances (Max) Glancy of Hartford City; 22 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Carol Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased in death by her father, Thomas Loree Anderson; mother, Cora (Cheney) Norvella Anderson; husband, Cleo C. Bradley; brothers, Eugene “Fuzzy” Anderson, Lloyd Anderson, and Karl Anderson; and a sister, Meredyth Aspy.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier, Friday, April 26, from 5 to 9 p.m. and from 10 to 11 a.m. at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home on Saturday, April 27. A service to celebrate Onalee’s life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, with her son, Pastor Tom Bradley, officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Preferred memorials: World Missionary Press, 19168 Co. Rd. 146, New Paris, IN 46553

