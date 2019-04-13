Norma R. (Beavans) Berry, 84, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Greentown with her family by her side. She was born on March 22, 1935, in Warren to the late Lester and Aubrey (Clark) Beavans.

Norma graduated from Chester Center High School, class of 1953. She was a secretary to Dr. Urgena at Marion Anesthesiology for several years. Norma married the late Thomas R. Berry in 1954 in Wells County.

She enjoyed doing crafts and buying and selling antiques. She sold antiques in a booth at the Swayzee antique market. She had a doll collection and enjoyed taking cake decorating classes. She was a former member of the Eastern Star, and she was the president of the Medical Assistants in Marion for two years. Norma was a former member of Morris Chapel United Methodist Church. She loved her grandkids and her family very much.

Norma is survived by her son, Steven E. (Elaine) Berry of Marion; her daughters, Patty (Wilson) Hunt of Kendallville and Pamela (Richard) Berry-Youmans of Greentown; her brother, Dee M. (Jane) Beavans of DeBary, Fla.; her sister, Nancy (Harold) Sills of Marion; her sister-in-law, Irma Beavans of Poneto; her grandchildren, Jay (Angela) Berry, Amy (Jason) Metzger, Stephanie (Nathan) Sherrill, Emma Berry-Youmans; her great-grandchildren, McKinleigh Sherrill, Gia Berry, Zoey Sherrill, Madison Metzger and Braelynn Metzger; several special nieces and nephews; four step-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; and four step-great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas Berry; her brothers, Hubert Beavans, Morris Beavans and David Beavans; and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Billie and Calvin Grover.

Arrangements for Norma have been entrusted to College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4601 S. Western Ave., Marion, Indiana, 46953, where there will be a visitation held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. The burial will take place at Gardens of Memory in Marion directly following the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Norma to Eastern Junior/Senior High School Band, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, Indiana, 46936.

