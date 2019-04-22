Home State & National News More than 200 dead in Sri Lanka Easter bombings More than 200 dead in Sri Lanka Easter bombings April 22, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Waikiki flood concerns spur action State & National News House subpoena for Mueller report escalates investigation State & National News Mueller says Trump efforts to derail probe mostly failed