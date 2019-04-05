Martha R Schmidt, 99, of Marion, passed away on March 27, 2019, at Colonial Oaks Healthcare. She was born on March 21, 1920, in Wells County and resided near Bluffton, Muncie and Anderson.

Martha graduated from Liberty Center High School and was a homemaker.

Martha is survived by her son, Dr. Max L. (Elizabeth) Schmidt of Tallahassee, Fla., and grandson, Andrew (Liz) Schmidt of San Francisco, Calif.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Hazel Hamilton; husband, Gene Schmidt; daughter, Jean Ann Pettigrew; and brothers, Joe Hamilton, Ben Hamilton, and John Hamilton.

Graveside Services were held on Monday, April 1, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at East Maplewood Cemetery.

(The above obituary is being reprinted to correct information that was in the original publication. This obituary was first published in the April 2 edition.)