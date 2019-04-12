Lane Netherland, 77, of Lawton, Okla. and a former resident of Wells County, died Friday, March 8, 2019 after a battle with cancer.

He was born Jan. 23, 1942 in Louisville, Ky., to Edwin Lane and Gladys Netherland.

He is survived by his wife, Joelene; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Laurie Netherland Lewis and her husband Kevin of Hillsboro, Texas, Connie Netherland Hays and her husband Mike of Edmond, Okla., and Kathy Netherland of Lawton, Okla.; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Gladys; a son, Michael Dyer Netherland; and two brothers, Gary and Brian.

A service was held on Saturday, March 23. Arrangements were with Becker-Rabon Funeral Home, Lawton, Okla.