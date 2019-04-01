John Brady Price

John Brady Price, 81, passed away March 28, 2019, peacefully in his sleep at home in Winterhaven, Florida. John was born in Blackford County on July 13, 1937, to Dorsey L. Price and Wilda Hughs Price.

John is survived by his wife, Norma Jean Price; two daughters, Carolyn (Darrell) Hickman of Uniondale and Lisa Auffant of Uniondale; three sons, Stephen Price of Bluffton, Kevin (Kathy) Price of Bluffton, and Troy (Jenny) Price of Uniondale; two stepchildren, Cara Blatchford of Anchorage, Alaska, and Paul (Michelle) Blatchford of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. As well as his parents, John had three deceased brothers, Steven, Lester, and David.

John was a 1956 graduate of Montpelier High School.He was a Journeyman Electrician and a 60-year member of the IBEW Local Union #873 of Kokomo, where he worked until retirement. He was a member of the Montpelier Masonic Lodge #600 F&AM, where he served as a Past Master. He was a member for over 50 years. He was a Scottish Rite 32nd degree Mason Fort Wayne and a Mizpah Shriner.

John served his country as an Army Veteran, serving in the Vietnam era. He was a member of the Mill Brown American Legion Post, Montpelier. John enjoyed playing golf with his golfing buddies and loved watching Westerns.

John was cremated and will be brought back to Indiana. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery Montpelier. There will be no funeral service.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home Montpelier.