Jason D. Scott

Jason D. Scott, 45, of Bluffton, passed away on Friday evening, April 5, 2019, as a result of an automobile accident.

Jason was born in Marion Jan. 4, 1974, to Walter L. and Cynthia “Cindy” Wease Scott. He attended Marion High School. Jason has worked at Bluffton Motor Works for the last 25 years.

On April 29, 1994, in Marion, Jason and Tina L. Marks were married.

Survivors include his wife, Tina of Bluffton; a daughter, Bree E. Scott of Bluffton; his mother, Cindy Scott of Marion; and a sister, Traci Scott of Marion.

He was preceded in death by his father Walter.

Private family services for Jason will take place. Memorials may be made in Jason’s memory to Family Life Care and should be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to Jason’s family at www.thomarich.com