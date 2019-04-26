Janet Amburgey, 78, of Bluffton, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Signature Health Care in Bluffton.

She was born June 8, 1940, in Wells County to Ivan Hammond and Lois Chalfant Hammond. She married Denver Amburgey May 12, 1962, in Knott County, Kentucky. Her husband preceded her in death Dec. 24, 2018.

Survivors include a daughter, Deb (Randy) Carson of Bluffton, and a sister, Marianne (Lyle) Cloud of Bluffton.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn J. Zeigler, and a grandson.

Calling will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

