James “Jim” H. Patrick, 67, of Craigville, passed away Wednesday evening, April 10, 2019, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

He was born Nov. 15, 1951, in Decatur to George H. Patrick and Betty J. Price Patrick; they preceded him in death. Jim married Jill Ranae Ault Oct. 29, 1977, in Bluffton.

He was a member of the First Church of Christ in Bluffton, where he served as a greeter and communion server.

Jim was a self-employed cabinet builder and handy man and had previously worked at All American Homes in Decatur.

Jim enjoyed woodworking and carpentry. He enjoyed nature and spending time in Brown County. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. Jim was a lover of pie.

He is survived by his wife, Jill Patrick of Craigville; two daughters, Kimberly (Jason) Brune of Decatur and Kelsi (Luke) Fiechter of Bluffton; brother, Tom (Colleen) Patrick of Ossian; four sisters, Dianne (Norman) Glass of Berne, Judy Patrick of Columbia City, Gloria (Ron) Monnot of Ossian and Linda (Jeff) Patrick Ward of Fort Wayne; and seven grandchildren, Hailey Brune, Caleb Brune, Connor Fiechter, Ava Fiechter, Abby Brune, Noah Brune, & Katie Fiechter.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur with Pastor Dennis Wood officiating. Burial will follow at Ray Cemetery in Monroe. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home

Preferred memorials are to First Church of Christ in Bluffton.

In lieu of flowers, the Patrick family would like you to take your family out for pie in memory of Jim.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur.

For complete obituary information and to sign the on-line guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com