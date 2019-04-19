Home Business Indiana House speaker has deal arranged by casino investor Indiana House speaker has deal arranged by casino investor April 19, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Business Teachers push for more money for schools Business Breaking news: Firefighters battle Bluffton blaze Business Latest Census of Agriculture shows fewer, but larger farms