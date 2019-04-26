Herbert “Kenneth” Vaught, 86, of Warren, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. He was born July 29, 1932, in Bateast, Okla. He married Janet Eltzroth Vaught Feb. 5, 1955, in Wabash.

Survivors include his son, Scott Vaught of Warren; sister, Sarah June Montgomery of Arkansas; brothers, Walter Charles Vaught Thomas Gale Vaught, both of Oklahoma; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Vaught; mother, Nettie (Mitchell) Vaught; wife, Janet Eltzroth Vaught; sons, Tim and David Vaught; brothers, Warren Jaloy Vaught and Rufus Paul Vaught; and sister, Olive E. Vaught.

Calling hours are from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, Warren. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Gardens of Memory in Marion.

