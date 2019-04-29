Home State & National News Ex-Sen. Lugar dead Ex-Sen. Lugar dead April 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Human remains found in Indiana’s Warrick County State & National News North is ousted as NRA’s president State & National News Mixed reviews for action on teacher pay, hate crimes