Eva M. Harris

Eva M. Harris, 103, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday afternoon, April 14, 2019, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

She was born Aug. 20, 1915, in Muncie to Hubert and Myrta Stanley. She was raised by her mother, along with her stepfather, Perry Lamb.

Eva was a bookkeeper for Lassus Brothers for 25 years. Eva was a 50-year member of the Forest Park United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne, and recently a member of the Bluffton First United Methodist Church. She resided at River Terrace for 15 years, where she enjoyed playing cards and Scrabble.

On Nov. 28, 1936 in Muncie, Eva and Norman W. Harris were married. Norman preceded her in death in 1966.

Eva is survived by her children, Rebecca J. (Dee) Harrold of Bluffton and Ronald E. (Barbara) Harris of Mission Viejo, Calif.; seven grandchildren; along with great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Paul, Harold and Robert Stanley.

A service to celebrate Eva’s life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Elm Ridge Memorial Park Chapel in Muncie with Pastor Sherrie Drake officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Ridge Memorial Park in Muncie.

Memorials may be made to First We Care through the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com