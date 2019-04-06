Erma R. Redding, 91 of rural Bluffton, passed away on Friday morning, April 5, 2019, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Markle May 27, 1927, to Everett and Ruth Birne Lund. She graduated from West Rockcreek High School in 1945. She was a homemaker and help her husband on the family farm and was a member of the Buckeye Christian Church and recently attended the First Reformed Church in Bluffton. She was an active member of various community and church groups.

On Oct. 19, 1945 in Markle, Erma married Charles E. “Charlie” Redding and together as a family, they just recently celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary. He preceded her in death Oct. 23, 2018.

Survivors include her daughter, Jan Pearson of Bluffton, and a grandson, Justin Pearson of Fort Wayne.

She was preceded in death by a son, Richard Redding; a grandson, Todd Mann; along with her siblings, Walter Lund, Bernice Bruss, Beulah Stout and her twin sister, Avon Stephans.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Dr. Bryson E. “Gene” Bell officiating. Burial will follow at Sparks Cemetery in rural Wells County, close to the family farm. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 8, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, and for one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to First Reformed Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com