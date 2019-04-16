Elizabeth M. “Betty” Bisel

Elizabeth M. “Betty” Bisel, 53, of Bluffton, passed away on Sunday morning, April 14, 2019, at her residence.

She was born Sept. 14, 1965, in Hartford City. She graduated from Bluffton High School in 1984. Betty enjoyed being a full-time grandma who loved to spend time with her family and crochet.

On July 18, 2003, Betty and John Bisel were married in Bluffton. She is survived by her husband, John of Bluffton; children, Josh Bower of Ohio and MaRissa (Derek) Smith of Ossian; along with one grandson, Damon Smith of Ossian.

A service to celebrate Betty’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Rev. Lyle Breeding officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery in rural Bluffton. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com