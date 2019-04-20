E. Bill Aeschliman, 95, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday evening, April 17, 2019, at Swiss Village Retirement Community.

Bill was born in Adams County on Nov. 28, 1923, to Samuel and Minnie (Gilliom) Aeschliman. He married Jane L. Gerber in 1943; she preceded him in death on Jan. 15, 1997. He then married Elizabeth Ann (Hahn) Carter on Feb. 15, 2003, at Six Mile Church in Bluffton; she survives.

Bill was a semi-truck driver for 35 years and retired in 1995 from D.A. Lubricants. After retirement, he drove truck locally part time for TMI and Paneca. He attended Six Mile Church in Bluffton and was a 50-year member of the Bluffton Masonic Lodge #145 F.&A.M., Valley of Fort Wayne Scottish Rite and Mizpah Shrine.

Bill enjoyed gardening, traveling, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be remembered as someone who was always willing to help someone else in need.

In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by a son, William J. (Kathleen) Aeschliman, M.D., of Osprey, Fla.; two step-sons, Mike (Jill) Carter of Montpelier and Patrick Carter of Bluffton; a stepdaughter, Lori Carter (Bruce Henderson) of Fort Wayne; along with eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.

In addition to his first wife and parents, Bill was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy K. Aeschliman, R.N. on Feb. 18, 1986; three brothers, Dale, Walter, and Ervin Aeschliman; along with two sisters, Vivian Ringger and infant Lela Mae Aeschliman.

Visitation will be from 1 until 3 p.m. and 5 until 8 p.m., on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, followed by a Masonic Memorial Service at 8 p.m. Services will be Wednesday, April 24, at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Steve Ringger and Chaplain Chris Thurow will be officiating the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

