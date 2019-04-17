Donald L. “Butch” Loshe, 65, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at his sister’s home in Ossian.

He was born Dec. 9, 1953, in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Donald E. and Carolyn A. Loshe. He served in the United States Marine Corps. He worked for the United States Postal Service as a mailman for 37 years before retiring. He loved jammin’ with his best friend, Ron (Barb) Barnes; cousin, Dan Loshe; and sister, Kathy (and her late husband, Jim). He loved to play music and was in several bands over the years including, The Mean Eyed Cat. He enjoyed all country music; John Prine was one of his favorites.

He also enjoyed fishing, going to the casinos, the Chicago Bears, and the Cincinnati Reds. He will be remembered for his ability to light up the room and appreciating all things outdoors. He was a member of the Three Rivers Visiting Dogs.

Surviving family include his golden doodle, Dixie; sisters, Kathy Stark of Ossian and Debra Loshe of Fort Wayne; nephews, Johnny (Jami) Johnson of Fort Wayne, Frank (Betsy) Andersen of Mundelein, Ill.; niece, Brandi (Dan) Groth of Maryville, Tenn.; ex-wife, Sharon Loshe of Fort Wayne; and stepgrandchildren, Hank Borton of Fort Wayne, and Juliana, Tyler, and Sam Johnson of North Carolina.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his daughter, Chrissy; nephew, Larry Johnson; and brother-in-law, Jim Stark.

A funeral service will be at noon Saturday, April 20, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian with visitation two hours prior. Visitation will also be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Poe Williamsport Cemetery, Poe.

Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or Riley Children’s Hospital.

