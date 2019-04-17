Clayton M. Meyer, 26, of Bluffton, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at his residence in Bluffton.

He was born Feb. 6, 1993, in Bluffton to Mick William Meyer and Amber Michelle Holmes; they survive.

Additional survivors include a sister, Jozelyn Holmes of Berne; and grandparents, Michael D. Holmes of Arkansas, William Meyer of Fort Wayne and Diana Landfair of Portland.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Debra J. Holmes.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 18, from 2 to 8 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 19, at the funeral home with one hour of visitation prior to the service.

