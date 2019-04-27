Carolyn J. Harnish, 90, of rural Bluffton, passed away Thursday morning, April 25, 2019, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Carolyn was born on Dec. 20, 1928, in Bluffton to John and Grace Decker Faus. She married Pierce Harnish in Bluffton on March 8, 1947; he preceded her in death on July 12, 2007.

Carolyn grew up in Murray and attended Murray Missionary Church for many years. A 1946 graduate of Lancaster Central High School, she was a homemaker and also assisted Pierce on the family farm. During that time, she and Pierce also owned and operated the Dutch Maid Car Wash in Bluffton from 1965 until 1983.

Later in life, Carolyn worked part time, assisting her son Randy at the Handi-Spot convenience store in Bluffton and also volunteered in the sewing room at Heritage Pointe in Warren. She was a charter member and helped co-found Grace Baptist Church in Bluffton, was a long-time member at Bethel Church in Bluffton, and had currently been a member of Murray Missionary Church for the past several years.

Carolyn enjoyed sewing, spending time with her family, and most of all, she will be remembered as a devout Christian who loved the Lord and a kind-hearted grandma who adored her grandchildren.

Survivors include two sons, Randy (Cathy) Harnish and Ron (Lee Ann) Harnish, both of Bluffton; two daughters, Rinda Harnish of Bluffton and Rosanne (Joe) Farling of Holiday, Fla.; along with 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Diane Scott.

Visitation will be Monday, April 29, from 2 until 8 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be Tuesday, April 30, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Jay Carter and Pastor Mike Gilbert will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Murray Missionary Church. Friends and family may leave online condolences at goodwincaleharnish.com