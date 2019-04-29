Caroline M. Lantz, 95, of Bluffton, died Thursday evening, April 25, 2019, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation.

Caroline was born on Feb. 5, 1924, in Bluffton to Henry and Mary (Reineck) Dotterer. She married Harry W. Lantz in Berne, on June 24, 1944.

Survivors include a son, Alan (Yvonne) Lantz of Bluffton and one grandchild.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marjorie Stucky, and two brothers, Paul and Joe Dotterer.

Calling hours will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Online condolences at: www.goodwincaleharnish.com