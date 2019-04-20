Betty J. Loveless, 94, of Ossian, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital.

She was born Feb. 12, 1925, in Allen County, a daughter of Herschel Reed and Claudia McCoy.

She was a long time employee at McJohn’s Photo Lab before retiring. She loved to go fishing with her grandchildren, enjoyed her crafts, going to craft shows, and her flowers.

Surviving family include her four sons, Robert (Gertrude) Joker of Ossian, Barry (Sandra) Joker of Bluffton, Terry Joker of Fort Wayne, and Jeff (Andrea) Joker of Florida; two daughters, Patty (Dick) Daggett of Pleasanton, Calif., and Suzanne Hart of Yoder; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in passing by three husbands, Glenn Joker, Harold Coil, and Paul Loveless.

A funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne, Tuesday, April 23, at 10 a.m.

Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com

Memorials may be made to the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 16933 Thiele Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46819.