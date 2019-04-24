Audrey Michelle Courtice, a beautiful angel and daughter to Drew and April (Bennett) Courtice, went back in the arms of the Lord on April 17, 2019. She passed away peacefully in the arms of her parents.

Audrey was the baby sister of Andrew “Trey” and Alexander Courtice; loving granddaughter of Mike and Pam Bennett of Bluffton, Andy and Barbara Courtice, and Donnah and Larry Ross; great-granddaughter to Carolyn Bennett and Emmaline Hinshaw, both of Bluffton; and dearest niece of Kathie (Keith) Theisen, Laura (Jack) Mitchell, Liza Danver and Angie Brinneman; and cousin of Emma, Arin, Sydney, Max, John and Charlotte.

Although her time on earth was brief, Audrey will be greatly missed by many. Her impact on the world around her began the moment she was born, as she showed us God’s miracles every day. She taught us what true strength, faith, and grace look like. In her short life, she touched so many. Her strength was felt not only by those who met her, but also those who followed her journey of hope. Audrey was a precious gift from God, and her gifts will continue as a donor to other babies in need.

The family would love to capture Audrey’s impact. To share a story, big or small, on how she has touched your life, please send an email to audreycourtice@gmail.com and tell us about it!

Visitation is at the Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, Ohio on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, April 27, at 10 a.m.

If desired, memorials may be directed to StarShine Hospice, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, 3333 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45229 or at www.cincinnatichildrens.org

To send a condolence, visit muellerfunerals.com