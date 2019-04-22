Adeline L. “Addie” Oswalt

Adeline L. “Addie” Oswalt, 82, of Poneto, passed away at 10:27 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Bluffton Regional Medical Center in Bluffton. She was born on Sunday, Feb. 14, 1937, in Wells County,. She married Donald F. Oswalt on Sunday, June 5, 1955 at the Chester Center Christian Church. Addie was a 1955 graduate of Chester Center High School. She was a member of the Chester Center Christian Church, where she had been treasurer for many years. She had worked for McFarren Insurance, Corning Glass, and G.C. Murphy, all in Bluffton. Addie retired from Franklin Electric in Bluffton. She was a member of the Chester Center Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, Balbec Historical Society, Friends of Five Points, and the Montpelier Pony and Saddle Club.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, Donald F. Oswalt of Poneto; daughter, Karla Oswalt of Poneto; daughter, Kathy (James) Smeltzer of Poneto; son, Kenny (Julie) Oswalt of Pendelton; son, Kerry (Kim) Oswalt of Poneto; sister, Madeline Pernell of Bluffton; sister-in-law, Patti Ruse of Zanesville;13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Milford Ruse; mother, Opal (Raber) Ruse; brother, Gene Ruse; and a great-granddaughter.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home,, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to service at the Chester Center Christian Church on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

A service to celebrate Addie’s life will be at the Chester Center Christian Church, 9009S-300W, Poneto, 46781 at 11 a.m. on Wednesday with Pastors Wayne and Judy Moore officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Preferred memorials: American Cancer Society, 5635 W. 96th St., Indianapolis, IN 46278.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com