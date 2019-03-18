William Leroy Elliott

William Leroy Elliott, 83, of Bluffton, passed away Friday afternoon, March 15, 2019, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

William was born in Bluffton on Aug. 13, 1935, to Allen S. and Audrey M. (Tibby) Elliott. William married Rosemary (Brock) Bockover on August 31, 2000, in Bluffton; she survives.

Bill was a 1955 graduate of Liberty Center High School. William was a lifetime Wells County farmer. He worked for many years with the Wells County Soil and Water Conservation District. He served as the Rockcreek Conservancy Officer for 30 years. Bill also worked part-time for Wilbert Vault Company in Uniondale.

William was involved with the Fort Wayne Flood Studies Plan and was a member of the Wells Community Hospital Board of Directors for 15 years. Bill was a member of the National and State Antique Fire Truck Collectors Club. In his spare time, Bill enjoyed gardening, feeding his birds and woodworking. He attended blue grass shows and enjoyed celebrating his favorite holiday, Saint Patrick’s Day. Most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends.

Aside from his wife, Bill is survived by a son, Jon W. Elliott of Lafayette; a daughter, Sheryl R. (Bill) Wafford of Bluffton; two stepchildren, Joe A. Gaskill of Columbus and Cheryl (Karin Raymond) Gaskill of Sunfield, Mich.; ten grandchildren Michael, Alan, Andrea, Abby, Amy, Austin, Johanna, Wesley, Kyle, and Ashtain; and 13 great grandchildren.

William was preceded in death by his parents, a great grandson and a brother, Everett A. Elliott.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 2 until 6:30 p.m. at the Bluffton First Church of the Nazarene. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at the church at 6:30 p.m. Pastor Tim Miller will officiate.

Burial will take place at a later date.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be given to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.