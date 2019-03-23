Home Opinions Trump isn’t the biggest threat to the Constitution. Democrats are. Trump isn’t the biggest threat to the Constitution. Democrats are. March 23, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Pining for the days of George W. Opinions Just Jerry: The lost treasure of Danger Island Opinions How the corruption of America begins