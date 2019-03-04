Mackenzie Duncan



Interview with Mackenzie Duncan, Junior at Bluffton High School.

How old are you?

I’m 17.

What is the funniest thing that happened to you recently?

I work at the Bluffton childcare. The other day this little girl in preschool was sitting on my lap, and she turns around and goes ‘I have to fart but I’ll hold it in because I’m sitting on your lap.’ And then she goes ‘oops I’m sorry. I couldn’t hold it in.’ It was too funny!

Oh that is hysterical!

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you choose to go and why?

Probably Australia. I just think it would be a cool place to travel too. A lot of different things to see.

You have found a suitcase containing $1 million. The authorities say it’s yours to keep. What do you do with it?

Give some away to charity or something and buy something cool like a big house.





Tell me something about a parent or relative that you find awesome and you hope to accomplish someday?

I find my Aunt Amanda really awesome! She used to run a business called Canine Crossroads for many years. She rescued so many dogs and so many other animals. She kept some and gave others lovable homes. I just always thought it was so cool that my aunt rescues animals, because no animal should deserve to be treated badly. It inspires me to do good in the world.



That is really great.

What are you proudest of?

I’m proud of my grades in school and my family.



So you are getting really good grades?

Yes.



Maybe scholarships coming in the future?

Hopefully.



What do you wish that you knew how to do that you can’t right now?

Probably dance. I’d like to be really good at dancing.

Do you own a pet? What are their names?

I have 2 dogs and a cat. I have 2 Labs One is Maggie and the other one is Donnie. My cat’s name is Skittles.

Cute!! I love the name Skittles.

Can you tell me a joke?

How do you make a Kleenex dance?

Hmmm. I don’t know. How?

Put a little boogie in it.

Oh that’s too funny!

What is your favorite class in school and why?

HSE because we get to observe the hospital and different areas of what people do in the hospital.

Are you interested in Nursing then?

Medical.

Are you involved in school sports, music or other activities? Any outside of school activities?

Not as of right now. I used to do volleyball. I work at the childcare.

Do you enjoy working with the little ones at the day care?

Yes, they are sweet.

Do you think it’s important to speak and understand other languages? Is there a language you want to learn?

I think it is. So you can understand people better and how they live and stuff.

Is there a certain language that you would like to learn?

I took Spanish and that was the one I wanted to know.

What is your favorite game to play and why?

I would say volleyball. I really enjoy it. It’s fun to play with friends and compete.

Who is one of your friends that make you laugh all the time?Bailey. She is just really outgoing and always makes jokes.

Who is your most academically inclined friend?

Probably Sophie. She is really on top of doing her work and getting everything accomplished.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years and how will you get there?

Have my own house. Out of college. Married maybe.

It was so nice speaking with you. You have a great future ahead of you!

Teen Talk is a service supported by Southern Wells Schools, Northern Wells Schools, and Bluffton Harrison Schools, …. to promote dialogue and community among area high school students.

Interviewer: Amy Serafini

News-Banner, Bluffton, Indiana