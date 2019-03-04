Stephanie A. Kelley, 37, of Ossian, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Stephanie A. Kelley

She was born Sept. 5, 1981, in Bluffton. She worked as a waitress at the Redwood Inn. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her children and going to their many activities.

Surviving family include her children, Trevor, Jake, and Julia Kelley; their father, Patrick Kelley; her mother, Fawn Duncan; her father, Keith (Tammy) Stroud; siblings, Kera Habegger, Laura (William) Stevens, and Kory (Cierra) Stroud; nieces and nephews, Kyra, Hope, Roman, Rya, Lilly, and Alice; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins, all whom lover her very much.

She was preceded in passing by her grandmother, Joyce Browning, who raised her.

A funeral service will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian, with visitation beginning at 3 p.m. Burial will be at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian.

Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

