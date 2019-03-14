Sharon K. Bayes

Sharon K. Bayes, 63, of Fort Wayne passed away on Saturday evening, Jan. 12, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Sharon was born on Dec. 9, 1955, in San Angelo, Texas, to Jackie C. and Maudie N. (Starr) Cates.

On Sept. 10, 1999, in Fort Wayne, Sharon married Roger D. Bayes.

Survivors include her husband Roger of Fort Wayne, along with two brothers, Jack Cates of Greensburg and David Cates of Warren Robin, Georgia.

She is preceded in death by a son, Michael C. Barnhouse.

Friends are invited to gather and share memories of Sharon on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Friends can send online condolences to Sharon’s family at www.thomarich.com