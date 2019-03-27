Ruth A. Coppess, 84, of Decatur, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

She was born Oct. 21, 1934, to Harry S. and Mary L. Archbold Faus. On Dec. 31, 1953, she married Richard Coppess. He passed away Feb. 27, 2006.

She was a homemaker, worked as a waitress at Coppess Corner, and worked at Dollar General in Berne.

Ruth is survived by one son, Franklin R. (Kathy) Coppess of Fort Wayne; one daughter, Karen A. (Chris) Loshe of Decatur; one sister, Marie Wygant of Bluffton; two sisters-in-law, Sandy Faus and Carolyn Faus, both of Bluffton; three grandchildren, Michelle Coppess-Turner, Jay Coppess, Ty Loshe; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; four sisters, Pauline Ripple, Maxine Cook, Betty Graham and Janet Ripple; and eight brothers, Basil, Harry Jr., Brooks, Bob, Max, Dean, Gene and Don Faus.

Visitation is Thursday, March 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 29, at noon, also at the funeral home, with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. Chaplain John Follett will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Ray Cemetery, Monroe.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to A.C.C.F. Cancer Fund or Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

