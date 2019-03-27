Robert L. Mattax, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at his son’s residence of Fort Wayne.

He was born Dec. 1, 1928, in Berne to Vance Mattax and Coral Myers Mattax. He was united in marriage to M. DeLee Patterson on June 26, 1949, and she survives.

He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1956 and was honorably discharged.

Bob attended Life Church in Bluffton.

He was a graduate of Monroe High School in 1946. He retired from the Federal Aviation Administration in 1987. While at the FAA, Bob was tasked with making sure that the ILS (Instrument Landing System) was functioning properly.

Bob and DeLee enjoyed the cottage on Sylvan Lake and spending their winters in Florida. He took pride in the appearance of his landscaping; his lawn looked like a carpet.

Survivors include his wife, DeLee Mattax of Fort Wayne; son, Brad (Barb) Mattax of Fort Wayne; daughter-in-law, Linda (Bill) Breitfield of Gaston; seven grandchildren, Robert (Jessica) Mattax, Stephen (Gemma) Mattax, Michael (Shanna) Mattax, Ryan (Molly) Mattax, Lindsey (Jeremy) Hertenstein, Courtney (Trevor) Gremaux, and Brandon Gump; and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Robert L. Mattax; three brothers, Laurel, Irenios, and Louis Mattax; and five sisters, Vesta Wable, Edith Chronister, Vera Fugate, Othella Edgell, and Rowena Hurst.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne. Pastor Brad Mattax will be officiating and burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery with Military Graveside Honors to be conducted by the American Legion Post 468 of Berne. Family and friends will be received form 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 1, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, and one hour prior to the services on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to be made to Adams County Community Foundation – Alzheimer’s Fund or Crossbridge Community Church, Fort Wayne.