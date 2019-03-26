Rev. Kenneth Wayne Seiffertt “Ken,” 77, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 8:35 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at his residence in Florida.

He was born in Evansville July 14, 1941 to Raymond H. Seiffertt and Ruby J. Parrott Seiffertt. Both of his parents precede him in death.

Kenneth graduated from Bosse High School in Evansville at 1960. He graduated from University of Evansville in 1965, was a 1970 graduate of Eden Seminary in St. Louis, Mo., and became an Ordained Minister for United Church of Christ in 1970. He was a member of St. John Church of Christ in Woodland, Eden Church in Muncie and an associate member of Good Samaritan Church in Kissimmee, Fla. He was a faithful follower of Jesus all his life.

He married Joyce D. White Aug. 25, 1968, in Boonville, at Hemenway Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Kenneth was a minister and formerly an administrator for Community Care Center in Hartford City for 10 years.

He was formerly a Hartford City Rotary Club member and a Paul Harris Fellow. He loved anything trains, liked antique clocks and cuckoo clocks and loved anything that had to do with Disney. He loved his children and grandchildren very much.

Kenneth will be sadly missed by his wife, Joyce Seiffertt of Davenport; daughter, Christina (Jeff) F. Singer of Staunton; son, David S. (Jill) Seiffertt of Greencastle; grandchildren, Virginia J. Seiffertt, Kenneth Grant Seiffertt and Melissa Grace (Roger) Beckham; great-grandchild, Hagan Beckham; brother, Rev. Gordon (Carolyn) Seiffertt of Louisville, Ky.; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Janet Seiffertt.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Eden Church, 11205 N. Ind. 3, Muncie, and visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at the church. Entombment will follow at Gardens of Memory Mausoleum, Muncie.

Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, or Eden Church, 11205 North State Road 3, Muncie, IN 47303

