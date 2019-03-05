Paul Kenneth DeFrain

Paul Kenneth DeFrain, 50, of Indianapolis, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on Monday, June 3, 1968, to Paul K. DeFrain and Mary T. DeFrain Beeler in Fort Wayne. He married Susan (Springer) DeFrain on Saturday, August 16, 2003, in Bluffton.Paul was a 1986 graduate of Bishop Dwenger High School and Purdue University. Paul was the first to help anyone in need, an intense Colts fan, an active member of Freedom Riders, and loved spending time with family and friends. He was a devoted father to twins: David and April DeFrain.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Susan (Springer) DeFrain of Indianapolis; son, David DeFrain of Indianapolis; daughter, April DeFrain of Indianapolis; stepfather, Richard Beeler of Fort Wayne; siblings, Cherie (Dave) Mason of Spencerville, Tracy Beeler of Fort Wayne, Shannon Beeler of Fort Wayne, and Anthony Beeler of Fort Wayne; seven nieces and nephews; four great-nephews; and one great-niece.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul K. DeFrain and Mary T. (Gibson) Beeler, and uncles James Gibson and Billy Gibson.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 203 N. Matilda St., Warren, on Wednesday, March 6, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and an hour prior to service on Thursday, March 7.

A service to celebrate his life will be at Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, with Pastor Larry Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in the Concordia Lutheran Cemetery in Fort Wayne.

Preferred memorials: Dream Team-YMCA, 550 W. Dustman Road, Bluffton IN 46714 or Mended Hearts Rescue, P.O. Box 36868, Indianapolis, IN 46236.

Arrangements are being handled by Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com