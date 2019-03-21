Nina M. Sizemore

Nina M. Sizemore, 75, of Ossian, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Signature Healthcare in Bluffton.

Nina was born on Oct. 13, 1943, in Bluffton to Woodrow W. and Lucille (Maddux) Kiefer.

She graduated from Lancaster Central High School in 1962 and was a homemaker, which allowed her to raise her daughters. She worked for Kitco, Corning Glass and Franklin Electric. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed cheering on her children and grandchildren playing sports. Nina was fond of watching all sports, visiting and collecting lighthouses, and planting her garden. Nina loved deer.

On Dec. 14, 1963, Nina and Hargis Sizemore were married in Bluffton.

Survivors include two daughters, Tammy Brown of Ossian and Teresa (Jack) Wood of Whitehouse, Tenn., along with eight grandchildren, Josh (Kristin) Wood, Sondra (Alex) Richmond, Erica (Ian) Shannon, Josh (Kerri) Brown, Leah Murray, Whitney (Jon) Overmyer, Ashley Brown and Jordan Wood and eleven great-grandchildren.

Nina is also survived by three brothers, Don (Linda) Kiefer of Bluffton and Tom (Vernie) Kiefer and Rex Kiefer, both of California; one sister, Celia Kiefer of Bluffton; two sisters-in-law, Rita Kiefer of Bluffton and Marilyn Kiefer of Colorado; a mother-in-law, Martha Humphrey of Bluffton; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Fred and Ron Kiefer.

A service to celebrate Nina’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home. Pastor Douglas McClure will officiate. Calling hours will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Burial will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made in Nina’s memory to Grace Baptist Church through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com