Maymie “Geneva” Ball Prater, 86, of Bluffton, passed away on Friday morning, March 29, 2019, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

She was born Nov. 14, 1932, in West Liberty, Ky., to Quincy and Mary Keaten Ball. She worked in the housekeeping department of Caylor-Nickel Clinic for many years, was a homemaker and spent her free time dedicated to her family and grandchildren.

On Sept. 7, 1949, in West Liberty, Ky., she married Stanley Prater and he preceded her in death on July 16, 1987. In 1999, she married Richard Kiser and he preceded her in death in 2011.

Maymie is survived by her children, Stanley (Dee) Prater Jr., Roger (Melanie) Prater, Harold (Balina) Prater, Bruce (Favor) Prater and Randall Prater, all of Bluffton; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings, Ray Ball of Butler, Wayne Ball of Bluffton, and Dorothy Costollo of Fort Wayne.

Maymie was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; a daughter, Betty Jo Prater; and siblings, Logan Ball, Gail Dyer, Anna Springer, Flora Wright and Freda Springer and Jesse P. Ball.

Calling hours will be held from 9 to noon Tuesday, April 2, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Calling hours will also be held from 9 to noon Thursday, April 4, at the Potter Funeral Home in West Liberty, Ky. A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at the White Oak Cemetery in White Oak, Ky.

Memorials made be made to the Golden Apple Unit of Christian Care Retirement Community.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

