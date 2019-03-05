Marlin L. Hunnicutt

Marlin L. Hunnicutt, 56, of Decatur, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 3, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Marlin was born in Huntington Feb. 22, 1963, to Kenneth L. Hunnicutt and Sharon Martin Couch.

A 1981 graduate of Bluffton High School, Marlin was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 253 of North Webster. He worked at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center as the maintenance manager.

Marlin enjoyed singing and was a lead singer with many local bands. He never met a stranger and loved fishing and his pond. He also enjoyed mowing his lawn and was a Minnesota Vikings fan.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his stepfather, Steven Couch; a son, Trevor Hunnicutt of Decatur; a daughter, Taylor (Andrew) Lowe of Minneapolis, Minn.; three sisters, Beth Quinton of Cape Canaveral, Fla., Marilyn (Otto “Tank”) Lowe of Ossian and Darlene (Matt) Lettau of Huntertown; two stepbrothers, Kevin Couch of Warren and Kyle (Whitney) Couch of Keystone; his two beloved dogs, Harley James and Elvis; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Marlin was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents; a sister, Diana Reamer; and his special uncle, Leon Martin.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 7, from noon to 7 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation on Thursday at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Dennis Wood will be officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to SCAN (Stop Child Abuse and Neglect) of Allen County.

Friends and family can leave online condolences at goodwincaleharnish.com