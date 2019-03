Karl W. Bushee, 60, of Uniondale, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

He was born Oct. 11, 1958, in Bluffton, to Raymond “Sock” and Peggy Harshman Bushee.

Surviving family include his sister, Kristine Bushee; and a brother, Kevin Bushee.

No services are scheduled at this time. Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, Ossian, is handling arrangements.

