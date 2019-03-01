Home Opinions Just Jerry: Media bashing … until kid’s picture appears Just Jerry: Media bashing … until kid’s picture appears March 1, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Indiana case allowed justices to broaden the rights of national citizenship Opinions Angelkeep Journals: February ends, records intact Opinions Apologies to Mr. Jefferson in this Internet Age