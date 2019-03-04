John “Doug” Richey, 67, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Born Sept. 13, 1951, in Bluffton, he was the son of John and Rosemary Lucas Richey; she survives.

Doug was a graduate of Bluffton High School, class of 1969. He furthered his education at IPFW, earning a bachelor degree in business administration. He was employed with Belmont Beverage for more than 35 years, from which he retired. He was also the owner of Top Cut Lawn Care and Landscaping. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. He enjoyed spending time at his cottage on Lake George, IU basketball, running, skiing, and traveling. A loving family man, the highlight of his life was his grandchildren.

He is also survived by his wife of 45 years, Lori (Burtch) Richey of Fort Wayne; daughters, Stacey (Ryan) Hubbard of Vernon Hills, Ill., Meghann (Jeremy) Whetstone of Fort Wayne, and Katie (Eric) Mikiska of Fishers; six grandchildren, Sophia, Patrick, Lucas, Alayna, Gracie, and Lillian; and a sister, Diana (Gary) Brennan of Fort Wayne.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 917 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling will also be from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Klaehn, Fahl, & Melton Funeral Home, Winchester Road Chapel, Fort Wayne.

Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or Lake George Conservancy.

