Jerry Wayne Thompson, 80, of Bluffton, passed away Friday morning, March 22, 2019, at his residence.

Jerry was born in Bluffton Nov. 8, 1938, to Donald R. and Juanita M. Gallimore Thompson.

He owned Thompson Construction for more than 30 years. Jerry enjoyed fishing and going to the movies. Most of all, he loved spending time with friends and family.

Jerry is survived by two daughters, Teresa J. Thompson of Montpelier and Laura A. Biggs of South Bend; a brother, Edward D. Thompson of Murray and William Thompson of Bluffton; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and five siblings, Joy D. Thompson, Kenneth E. Thompson, Donna Combs, Mary J. Perry and Betty A. Thompson.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Friends and family may leave online condolences at goodwincaleharnish.com