Jean E. Smith

Jean E. Smith, 88, of Geneva, passed away at 2:21 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Swiss Village Retirement Center in Berne. She was born on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 1930, in Jay County. She married Harold D. Smith on Saturday, Dec. 23, 1950, in Berne; he preceded her in death on Feb. 2, 2011.

Jean attended Geneva High School. She was a member the First United Methodist Church in Geneva. Jean was a homemaker, babysitter, and a doll collector. She worked at NASS Canning (Red Gold) in Geneva. Jean was also a member of the By Card Club at Church.

Loving survivors include her son, Douglas (wife, Barbara) Smith of Geneva; daughter, Jody Smith of Geneva; son, Aaron Dean Smith of Geneva; daughter-in-law, Tonya Smith of Geneva; daughter-in-law, Windy Smith of Geneva; sister, Nadine McWhinney of Columbus, Ohio; brother, William (Bill) Manning of Geneva; 14 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jessie Raymond Manning; mother, Blanche Katheryn (Wilt) Manning; husband, Harold D. Smith; son, David Smith; son, Ricky Smith; brother, Merritt Manning; sister, Ileen McCrerry; sister, Peggy Sims; brother, Robert Manning; brother, Junior Manning; sister, Louise Bosworth; sister, Marine Murphy; sister, Naomi Mann; sister, Wanda Pyle; and sister, Mary Evon.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N. Washington St., Geneva on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m..

A service to celebrate her life will be at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N. Washington St., Geneva at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019, with Pastor Roy Nevil officiating. Interment will follow in the West Lawn Cemetery in Geneva.

Preferred memorials: First United Methodist Church, 100 W. Line St., Geneva, IN 46740.

Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.

