Janice A. Myers, 81, of Keystone, passed away early Monday morning, March 11, 2019.

Mrs. Myers was born in Blackford County Nov. 29, 1937, to Lewis and Mary Taylor Dickason. She married Merrill A. Myers in Redkey April 27, 1954; he preceded her in death Oct. 21, 2010.

She was a graduate of Petroleum High School and retired as the postmaster in Petroleum Sept. 19, 2015, after serving 16 years in that post office. She was a member of Petroleum United Methodist Church.

Surviving relatives include one son, Steve (Rhonda) Myers of Bluffton; two daughters, Cheryl (John) Aschliman of Bluffton and Jennifer (Mike) Pursifull of Keystone; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.

Mrs. Myers was preceded in death by two daughters, Tamara K. Myers in 1961 and Karen J. Lewis in 2011; one great-granddaughter, Elexia Lillian Kahn; and a brother, Keith Dickason.

Calling hours will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, at the Petroleum United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church with Pastor Steve Bard officiating. Burial is at Stahl Cemetery in Wells County.

Preferred memorials are to the Petroleum United Methodist Church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Myers family at www.thomarich.com