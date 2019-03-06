James V. Brinneman Sr.

James V. Brinneman Sr., 80, of Bluffton, passed away Monday evening, March 4, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

He was born Sept. 3, 1938, in Wells County to Albert and Leone Murray Brinneman. Jim graduated from Liberty Center High School in 1956 and was a lifelong computer operator working at manufacturing companies including Franklin Electric and retired in 2002. He loved motorcycles, especially his Harley Davidson, working in the garden, driving his Cadillac and traveling with family.

Jim and Nancy C. Foreman Brinneman were married Oct. 25, 1958, at the South Liberty Christian Church, were they were longtime members. In the later years, they attended Covenant Chapel in Bluffton.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy of Bluffton; and children, James V. (Jean) Brinneman Jr. of Bluffton, Michael A. (Laurie) Brinneman of Roanoke, Randall Joe (Daphne) Brinneman of Bluffton and Angela Marie (Eddie) Foreman of Konawa, Ok. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Lyle E. (Digna) Brinneman of Coralville, Iowa.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Russell Brinneman.

Calling hours will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Rev. Arley Higginbotham officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

Memorials may be made in Jim’s memory to Covenant Chapel or Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.