Ivan “Eugene” Breedlove

Ivan “Eugene” Breedlove, 85, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, March 20, 2019, at River Terrace Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Ivan was born in Westfield, Illinois on Sept. 1, 1933, to Oather and Myrtle (Phillip) Breedlove. He married Donna (Earhart) Breedlove on June 1, 1959, in Bluffton; she survives.

He served in the Army from 1954 until 1956. Ivan worked at Magnavox, from where he retired in 1998. He attended First Reformed Church in Bluffton.

Ivan enjoyed attending all his grandchildren’s sporting events and watching high school basketball. He was a fan of the Chicago Cubs, IU basketball and the Chciago Bears. He loved traveling to Phoenix, Az. and fishing.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Tim (Sarah) Breedlove of Huntington and Ron (Kim) Breedlove of Uniondale; a sister, Judy Pinkerton of Keystone; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren with one additional due in October.

In addition to his parents, Ivan was preceded in death by a daughter, Diann Carroll, who passed away in 2015; two sisters, Deleen Matterson and Betty Sweeny; and two brothers, Arthur Breedlove and Emil Breedlove.

Visitation will be Friday, March 22, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Dr. Bryson Gene Bell and Adam Carroll. Burial will follow at Spider Hill Cemetery in Rockford.

Memorial contributions may be made to Family LifeCare of Berne.

Funeral arrangements are with Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel.

Friends and family may leave online condolences at goodwincaleharnish.com