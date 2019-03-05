Glen Grandlinard

Glen Grandlinard, 90, of Berne, passed away at 6:55 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Swiss Village Retirement Center in Berne. He was born on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 1928, in Adams County. He married Beverly (Krehbiel) Grandlinard on Saturday, April 30, 1955, in Berne. Mr. Grandlinard was a lifelong farmer. He enjoyed playing pool, he had traveled across the country and he enjoyed watching I.U. basketball. He loved getting to spend time with his grandchildren.

He will be sadly missed by his sons, Kevin Grandlinard of Bluffton and Kris (Rhonda) Grandlinard of Berne; sister, Joyce Gehring of Bluffton; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly (Krehbiel) Grandlinard; father, William Grandlinard; mother, Lydia Ica (French) Grandlinard; daughter, Lisa Grandlinard; brother, Don Grandlinard; sister, Betty Meshberger; sister, Barbara Hayden; sister, Ruth Grandlinard Vyain; brother, Leonard Grandlinard; brother, Dick Grandlinard; brother, William Grandlinard, Jr.; brother, Max Grandlinard; brother, Dale Grandlinard; and sister, Joan Robertson.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Swiss Village Retirement Center, 1350 W. Main St., Berne, on Thursday, March 7, from 3 to 7 p.m.

A service to celebrate Glen’s life will be at First Mennonite Church Berne at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 8, with Pastor Jim Schwartz officiating. Interment will follow in the Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.