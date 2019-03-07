Dr. John Victor “Vic” Vore, 84, formerly of Bluffton, died Feb. 15, 2019, at his home in Oregon.

He was born in Bluffton July 11, 1934. He married Jeanne Binford in 1957; she survives.

Additional survivors include his daughters, Kathy (Paul), Gail (John) and Amy (Mike); and six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Geraldine Vore, and a brother, Don Vore.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at the First Unitarian Church, 1211 S.W. Main St., Portland, OR 97205.

