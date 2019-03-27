Dorothy Anne Betterly Tripp joyfully lived for 84 years, passing peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019, living almost a year with multiple myeloma.

Dorothy was born June 10, 1934, in Huntington, to Glenn and Lillian Latsch Betterly. At only five weeks old, she moved with her family to Ontario, Canada, where she grew up. Dorothy lived her first six years in Stevensville and then moved to North Bruce, where she lived until attending Huntington College, back in the town where she was born.

Dorothy fondly recalled growing up near the shores of Lake Huron and weathering some mighty snow storms. Just last week she shared a new story with the family about a “storm stay,” where her family spent the night with another family, unable to safely return home from school through the storm. While at Huntington College, Dorothy Betterly met her future husband, Herb Tripp, who survives.

After Dorothy graduated in 1957, she taught first grade in Rockford, Ill., for a year before she and Herb married in June 1958; they celebrated 60 years of marriage last summer. Dorothy was a natural teacher, who genuinely loved and cared about her students and the art of teaching. She taught for a total of 29 years, retiring in 1998 after teaching second grade at Ossian Elementary for 25 years.

Dorothy deeply loved her family: sons, Duane of Shelbyville and Alan of Madison, Wis., considering Alan’s spouse, Mona Jean Harley, a daughter. Dorothy delighted in being Grandma D to Annika and Eli. Dorothy loved her siblings, Don (Barbara) Betterly of Huntington and Sheldon (Peggy) Betterly of Nokesville, Va. Dorothy is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews with whom she loved to stay in contact. Dorothy was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Shirley Emmett Cox.

Dorothy was a very active member of Lincolnshire Church of the Brethren, where she enjoyed Monday Bible Study and giving hugs on Sundays to friends and those in need of a hug. Dorothy made beautiful greeting cards that she loved to personalize for friends and family, including a loving or encouraging note. Little children, singing birds, sunshine, beautiful skies, and putting her feet in Lake Huron were some of the simple things that brought joy to Dorothy.

Visitation with family will be on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Lincolnshire Church of Brethren, 6404 South Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. A memorial service will begin at 5 p.m. with a reception following with refreshments for all to enjoy.

Preferred memorials to Lincolnshire Church of the Brethren.

