Donald D. Engle

Donald D. Engle, 79, of Bluffton, passed away early Sunday morning, March 10, 2019, at his residence.

Don was born July 6, 1939, in Wells County, to Dwight and June Hedges Engle and graduated from Petroleum High School in 1958. He served in the Indiana National Guard from 1957 to 1963.

Don was a lifelong farmer in Wells County and was an avid supporter of the Wells County 4-H program. He served as the beef barn superintendent, 4-H Council, and was honored as the 4-H parade grand marshal. Don was always passionate to help others learn about farming and livestock and was a member of the Indiana Farm Bureau. Don was a member of Living Water United Church.

Don and Carol Wheeler Engle were married April 20, 1963 at Old Salem United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Carol of Bluffton; children, Jill A. Engle of Fort Wayne, Tim (Michelle) Engle of Bluffton and Janet Leiser of Burlington, Kan.; and a brother, Kenneth (Jill) Engle of Bluffton.

Don was a loving grandpa to five grandchildren, Shaye (Dustin) Higgins, Shelby Engle, Sadie (Pedro) Silva, Lindsey Leiser and Jake Leiser; and four great-grandchildren; Ryker Engle, Granger Higgins, Cambrie Higgins and Emmalyn Higgins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a twin brother, Ron Engle; and a family friend, Linda Curtis.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home with Pastor Clark Stoller officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to Family Life Services or Wells County 4-H Program.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Engle family at www.thomarich.com