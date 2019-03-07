David D. Ervin, 52, of Warren, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

He was born Sept. 30, 1966, in Huntington County.

Survivors include his mother, Mary (Doug) Rehm of Warren; a brother, Wendell “Stan” (Jennifer) Ervin of Warren; and two sisters, Durinda Ervin of Bluffton and Georgia Wintrode of Huntington.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wendell J. Ervin; and children, Justin Ervin and Carrie Ervin.

Calling hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, Warren.